Female engineering student from Pune missing since March 30 found murdered in Ahmednagar

Pune: A 22-year-old female engineering student from Pune who was missing since March 30 was found murdered in Ahmednagar on Sunday, a police official said.

She was allegedly kidnapped by three persons, including a college friend, for ransom and was later strangled, the official said.

"She was pursuing engineering in a college in Wagholi area here. On March 29, a male college friend and two others met her and dropped her to her hostel. On March 30, they took her to Ahmednagar. They sought transom of Rs 9 lakh from her parents. They then strangled her, buried her body on the outskirts of Ahmednagar and removed the SIM of her cellphone," he said.