FIR against three people for organising illegal horse race in Maharashtra

This action followed a complaint filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, which was alerted to the race by a whistleblower.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 07:03 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 07:03 IST
