FIR registered as Mumbai man gives 'triple talaq' to wife for not bringing money from her parents

The incident came to light on Monday evening when the 22-year-old woman approached the JJ Marg police station with a complaint against her husband, his parents and younger brother, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 15:23 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 15:23 IST
India NewsMumbaiFIRTriple Talaq

