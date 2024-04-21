Fire breaks out in state BJP office in Mumbai

Mumbai: A minor fire broke out at the Maharashtra BJP headquarters at Nariman Point in Mumbai on Sunday evening.
No injuries were reported, according to the Mumbai fire brigade and police officials.
The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short-circuit.
The fire was doused in 10 minutes, according to officials of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.
Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, who is the Colaba MLA, immediately rushed to the spot.
“Around 100 people were working in the office when the incident took place. All rushed out to safety. The fire teams reached immediately and the fire was doused,” he said.
Narwekar said that the damage has not yet been assessed.
(Published 21 April 2024, 14:05 IST)