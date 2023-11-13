JOIN US
Homeindiamaharashtra

Fire in Thane shopping complex, 4 stores gutted

No person was injured in the incident which took place at around midnight on Monday, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's Commissioner Ajay Vaidya said.
Last Updated 13 November 2023, 04:13 IST

Thane: Four shops were gutted after a fire broke out at a shopping complex in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Monday.

No person was injured in the incident which took place at around midnight on Monday, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's Commissioner Ajay Vaidya told PTI.

The blaze erupted at one of the shops in the complex located in Teen Batti area and spread to other establishments, he said.

Four shops, including one selling school bags and another of clothes, were completely destroyed, the official said.

Local firemen rushed to the spot with three fire engines after being alerted. The blaze was put out by 1.30 am, he said.

As per preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have been caused due to a short-circuit, the official said.

(Published 13 November 2023, 04:13 IST)
