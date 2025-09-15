<p>Kannada actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/i-did-it-just-to-stand-beside-rajinikanth-upendra-breaks-silence-on-limited-role-in-coolie-3717793">Upendra Rao</a>, popularly known as 'Real Star', said in a post on the 'X' platform that his and his wife's phones have been hacked early this morning on Monday, September 15.</p><p>In a post captioned 'beware', Upendra said that his wife Priyanka, first fell victim to the crime. She had ordered a product online and in the morning (Monday, September 15), she received a message from an unknown person to type a code consisting of special characters and letters to get the order delivered.</p><p>However, in no time, her phone was hacked. Upendra, too, unknowingly fell for the same trick.</p><p>In the video, Upendra has requested fans and other actors, producers, and directors in the film industry not to receive his calls or messages seeking money from his phone number.</p>.<p>Upendra added that he is on his way to the cybercrime police station to file a complaint.</p>