Firing outside Salman Khan's house: Family of accused who died in custody moves High Court, seeks CBI probe

Mumbai: The family of Anuj Thapan, who died while in police custody following his arrest in the case related to firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house here, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe into his death.

While the police claim Thapan killed himself in the lock-up, his mother Rita Devi in her petition filed in the HC on Friday alleged foul play and claimed he was killed.

In the plea, which will come up for hearing in due course, Devi sought the HC to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of her son.