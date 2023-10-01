Home
india maharashtra

'Foreign holiday on taxpayer money': Aaditya slams state minister's trips; calls for cancelling UK, Germany, Davos tour

If so much money is available with the state government, then it should provide relief to farmers or speak about the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), Thackeray said.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 10:24 IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday sought the cancellation of Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant's tour of the United Kingdom, Germany and Davos in Switzerland from October 3.

Writing on X, Thackeray accused the minister of taking a holiday on the money of taxpayers.

"Who are the participants in the so-called round table conference you will attend in London and Munich? When there's absolutely nothing from WEF currently in Davos, Switzerland, what 'inspection tour' will you be carrying out? Is it to do with traffic management there? Are you the guardian minister of Davos?" Thackeray asked.

The Davos 'inspection visit' is a pure sham since the World Economic Forum meeting there is in January, Thackeray said, adding that Samant must cancel his 'Swiss holiday on taxpayers' money'.

If so much money is available with the state government, then it should provide relief to farmers or speak about the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

