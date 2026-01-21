<p>Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif unwittingly inaugurated a fake Pizza Hut outlet in Sialkot in Pakistan, in a proper inaugural ceremony.</p><p>Shortly after the video went viral on social media, the American multinational food chain, Pizza Hut clarified that the new outlet is just 'unauthorised and fraudulent'. The outlet in Pakistan seems to feature same logo and branding as the original one. However, the social media users noticed that the Sialkot location was missing from the Pizza Hut Pakistan's official outlet list.</p>.<p>"Pizza Hut Pakistan informs our valued customers that an unauthorised outlet falsely using the Pizza Hut name and branding has recently opened in Sialkot Cantonment,” the statement issued by the Pizza Hut read." “This outlet is not associated with Pizza Hut Pakistan, or Yum! Brands. It does not follow Pizza Hut International recipes, quality protocols, food safety and operational standards," it added.</p><p>"Pizza Hut Pakistan currently operates 𝟭𝟲 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘄𝗶𝗱𝗲 - 14 in Lahore and 2 in Islamabad at the moment," the food chain further highlighted.</p><p>Pizza Hut has also filed an official complaint with the concerned authorities in order to stop misusing the 'brand's trademark and ensure immediate action'.</p><p>Moreover, social media users started reacting to the video that went viral. One wrote, "Thank you for highlighting this matter publicly and we request you to please take necessary action on these fake outlet in Sialkot City." </p><p>"Oh that's the reason why their menu was a bit off, had different rates & flavors, from the OG," another commented.</p>