<p>Mumbai: Former bureaucrat and widely-acclaimed author Vishwas Patil has been unanimously elected as the President of the 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan.</p><p>Patil will preside over the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Satara from January 1-4, 2026.</p><p>A multi-faceted personality, Patil has written in Marathi and English - and is widely known for <em>Panipat</em>, a novel based on the Third Battle of Panipat and Mahanayak, a novel on the life and times of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sambhaji, a biographical novel on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. </p><p>His other works include Zadazadati, a touching story of people displaced due to infrastructure projects like dams, for which he was honoured with Sahitya Akademi Award in 1992. </p>.'Fearing threat to OBC quota', man jumps into river in Maharashtra.<p>Patil’s name was announced after the meeting of the Sahitya Mahamandal at the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad in Pune on Sunday. </p><p>“It is a big honour for me to preside over the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan,” Patil said after his election. </p><p>Born in Nerle in Kolhapur district on 28 November 1959, he completed his MA in English Literature and has a Degree in Law.</p><p>Patil, a 1986-batch Maharashtra government officer, was promoted to IAS rank in 1996. He retired in 2017 after holding several important assignments including Mumbai Suburban District Collector and Chief Executive Officer of Slum Rehabilitation Authority. </p><p>Patil also forayed into filmmaking with Rajjo, a love story of a boy and a nautch girl. </p><p>Announcing the appointment, Sahitya Mahamandal president Milind Joshi assured that the meet would remain essentially a literary platform and not turn into a political stage even though leaders cutting across parties would be invited on different days.</p>