Former Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey joins Congress

Mumbai: Controversial former IPS officer Sanjay Pandey joined the Congress on Thursday.

Pandey, an officer of the 1986-batch of the IPS, had served as director general of police of Maharashtra and commissioner of police in Mumbai.

After his retirement, he was booked in June 2022 by the ED and the CBI in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal phone tapping of National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees from 2009 to 2017. As of now, he is in bail.

"I am not joining a party but a family. I wanted to join it in 2004 but didn't get a chance," said Pandey when he joined the Congress in presence of its Mumbai president Prof Varsha Gaikwad.