FSSAI chief meets top officials, focus on food safety and hygiene ahead of festival season

Emphasizing the cultural and economic significance of street food in Mumbai, Rao outlined FSSAI's ambitious plan to significantly increase the number of trained food handlers in the city, under its flagship Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) program.

Rao particularly focused on training the street food vendors with an aim to uplift hygiene standards across the city's food streets.

Rao highlighted that over 8 lakh street food vendors and food business operators (FBOs) have already been trained in the city.

Recognizing the critical need for rapid and accessible food safety testing in a city with a population as large as Mumbai's, Rao assured the deployment of additional mobile food testing vans, known as 'Food Safety on Wheels (FSWs).

These vans will enhance the city's capacity for on-the-spot adulteration testing, providing timely and effective food safety checks. This initiative is part of FSSAI's ongoing nationwide pre-festive surveillance drive, ensuring that the food consumed by citizens is safe and free from contaminants.

Moreover, the CEO discussed with the BMC Commissioner the potential development of healthy and hygienic food streets across Mumbai. This initiative aims to establish designated areas where street food vendors can operate under strict hygiene standards, offering safe and delicious food to Mumbaikars and tourists alike.

Another important agenda of the meeting was the promotion of health clubs in Mumbai's schools.

Rao emphasized the importance of instilling healthy eating habits and food safety awareness from a young age which is integral to nurturing a health-conscious generation in the city.