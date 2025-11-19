<p>Mumbai: The mushrooming of illegal constructions in Navi Mumbai is a matter of grave concern and the Maharashtra government should not remain a "passive spectator" as middle-class home buyers are the ultimate victims, the Bombay High Court has said.</p>.<p>A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad in an order on a PIL last week said the number of buildings constructed without requisite permissions or in violation of approved plans pointed to a nexus between officials and developers.</p>.<p>The order - a copy of which became available on Wednesday - was passed on a public interest litigation filed by local resident Sandeep Thakur raising concerns over numerous illegal buildings in the township.</p>.<p>Several buildings have been occupied by home-buyers even though the buildings lack Occupation Certificate (OC), the PIL said, seeking inquiries against the developers and demolition of all such illegal constructions.</p>.<p>The HC was informed that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has compiled a list of 2,100 buildings constructed either without requisite permissions or in violation of approved plans.</p>.<p>"In our view, this reflects a serious and systemic failure, indicative of a nexus between tainted officials and developers. It is indeed a matter of grave concern," the court said.</p>.<p>The Maharashtra government cannot remain a "passive spectator" as the ultimate sufferers of such irregularities are middle-class home buyers, it added.</p>.Baba Siddique killing: Bombay HC seeks police reply on wife's plea for SIT probe.<p>The court, however, dismissed the PIL, noting that another bench of the HC in March this year had directed the NMMC to conduct a comprehensive study to identify illegal structures, and issue notices to the owners or occupiers before taking further action.</p>.<p>The court clarified that the dismissal of the PIL shall not be construed as condonation of any illegality committed by developers or by civic officials.</p>.<p>"Such persons cannot be permitted to evade liability/accountability for the sufferings of the home buyers," the court said, adding the authorities were at liberty to initiate appropriate proceedings against such developers and erring officials.</p>.<p>Thakur in his plea had referred to a building, `Palm Beach Residency', comprising over 600 flats across six wings which he claimed were occupied without an OC.</p>.<p>The court noted that the corporation granted a provisional OC to the building earlier this year, and said such a certificate would not have been issued if the alleged illegalities had persisted.</p>.<p>"Once a provisional OC is granted, it would be improper for this court to scrutinize the construction with a magnifying glass to ascertain the nature of irregularities. Such matters lie within the exclusive domain of the planning authority," the HC said.</p>.<p>It cannot penalize home buyers for the defaults of developer, it added.</p>