Government won't bring politics in development projects, says Shinde at event attended by Sharad Pawar

Baramati: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the government won't bring politics in implementing development projects as he addressed a job fair in Baramati in the presence of NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised his counterpart Ajit Pawar, who was also present on the dais, for certain development works in Baramati, the stronghold of the Pawar family.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, who rebelled against Sharad Pawar last July and joined the state government, was seated two chairs apart from his uncle on the stage.

The presence of Sharad Pawar at the inauguration of the Namo Rojgar Melava 2024, organised by the state government, capped a chain of events that saw his name being initially omitted from the list of invitees, followed by him calling Shinde and Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar for a meal at his residence in Baramati.

Shinde and Fadnavis had declined the meal invite by citing busy schedules, while Ajit Pawar remained tight-lipped about his plans.

"The Namo Rojgar Mela is organised on a very large scale. Ours is the first such government which is straightway appointing selected candidates," Shinde said.