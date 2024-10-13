Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Governor should intervene and remove Fadnavis from Home Minister post: Sanjay Raut on Baba Siddique murder

Raut also asserted that according to him, the failure of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to perform his duties is the reason behind the current law-and-order situation in the state.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 05:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 05:55 IST
India NewsMumbaiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraCrimemurderSanjay RautEknath ShindeDevendra Fadnavis

Follow us on :

Follow Us