Governor should intervene and remove Fadnavis from Home Minister post: Sanjay Raut on Baba Siddique murder

<p>Mumbai is in a state of shock after the murder of NCP leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/baba-siddique-earned-praises-during-pandemic-was-friends-with-bollywood-stars-3230325">Baba Siddique</a>, who was known to be close to many Bollywood celebrities.</p><p>Opposition parties have come down heavily on the Maharashtra government, especially <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a>, after the incident.</p><p>In an interaction with mediapersons on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-raut">Sanjay Raut</a> said that the Governor of the state should intervene and remove Fadnavis from the position of Home Minister of Maharashtra.</p><p>Raut also asserted that according to him, the failure of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to perform his duties is the reason behind the current law-and-order situation in the state.</p>.Baba Siddique: From politics to Bollywood, Mumbai's man for all seasons.<p>He said during the interaction, "In Maharashtra, there has been a good law and order situation. That's why big industries have come to Mumbai. The murder of Baba Siddique happened yesterday, who was a former state minister...He was provided with state security and he was murdered. What does it mean? It is a failure of the CM."</p><p>"The way you [CM] have used police is the reason that now there is no fear of the police and law. Murders are happening anytime in broad daylight," Raut further added.</p><p>He also called for Fadnavis to be stripped of his post as Home Minister, saying, "Till now, we have said that state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis is a complete failure. He should resign. But now, the Governor should intervene and remove Devendra Fadnavis from his post of Home Minister."</p><p>Besides the Sena (UBT), other Maha Vikas Agadhi members like NCP (SP) and Congress in Maharashtra on Sunday said the murder of former minister Baba Siddique was shocking and shameful for the state and claimed there was anarchy in Mumbai.</p>.Contract killing, business rivalry among angles being probed in Baba Siddique's murder.<p>"If a leader from the ruling alliance is not safe, how can the government keep the common man safe?," NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil asked.</p><p>In a statement, Patil also noted that earlier a BJP MLA in the state had opened fire in a police station while a former corporator was killed during a Facebook live session.</p><p>The Congress, meanwhile, demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over Siddique's murder.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>