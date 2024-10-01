Home



Govinda recuperates after gunshot accident; CM Shinde extends support as wishes pour in for the 'Hero No 1' star

Maharashtra CM and Sena chief Ekanth Shinde said, 'On behalf of the government and people of our state, I wish him a swift and complete recovery'.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 12:39 IST

Govinda has appeared in more than 165 Hindi-language films, including Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Dulhe Raja, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Partner.

In March, a month before the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The Bollywood actor has been a favourite with audiences for his impeccable comic timing and dancing skills.

Actor Kashmera Shah, the partner of Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek, also reached the hospital to meet the actor. His family members including his daughter Tina Ahuja were also seen at the hospital.

After his hospitalisation, the actor issued a statement informing his fans he is doing better.

"With the blessings of my fans, my parents and god, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed.

"I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," the actor said in an audio message.

Published 01 October 2024, 12:39 IST
MumbaiShootingMaharashtra NewsEknath ShindeShiv SenaMumbai policeTrendingGovindaTrending Nowgunshots

