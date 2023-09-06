GSB Seva Mandal’s Maha Ganpati insured for over Rs 360 crore in Mumbai

In a record of sorts for a public festival in India, the GSB Seva Mandal’s Maha Ganapati in Mumbai - known as the "richest idol” of Lord Ganesha - has been insured for a whopping Rs 360.40 crore.

The GSB Ganesh mandal is located in the King's Circle area of Mumbai and is visited by commoners and celebrities alike.

This year, the mandal would mark the 69th year of the public Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Last year, the GSB Seva Mandal had taken an insurance cover of a record Rs 316.40 crore - and this year it increased by Rs 44 crore.