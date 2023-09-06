GSB Seva Mandal’s Maha Ganpati insured for over Rs 360 crore in Mumbai

In a record of sorts for a public festival in India, the GSB Seva Mandal’s Maha Ganapati in Mumbai - known as the "richest idol” of Lord Ganesha - has been insured for a whopping Rs 360.40 crore.
The GSB Ganesh mandal is located in the King's Circle area of Mumbai and is visited by commoners and celebrities alike.
This year, the mandal would mark the 69th year of the public Ganeshotsav celebrations.
Last year, the GSB Seva Mandal had taken an insurance cover of a record Rs 316.40 crore - and this year it increased by Rs 44 crore.
However, the trust management has not declared the premium amount yet.
“Our Ganesh mandal has been insured for Rs 360.40 crore,” said Amit D Pai, trustee and spokesperson of GSB Seva Mandal.
The insurance cover is comprehensive and covers everything that is possible.
The All Risk Insurance Policy (Rs 38.47 crore) covers a range of things, including gold, silver and jewellery.
The Standard Fire and Special Peril Policy with Earthquake Risk (Rs 2 crore) covers items like furniture, fixtures and fittings, installations such as computers, CCTV cameras, QR scanners, utensils, grocery, fruits and vegetables.
The Public Liability (Rs 30 crore) covers pandals, stadiums, devotees.
The biggest chunk of Rs 289.50 crore includes the Personal Accident Insurance cover for volunteers, archaks, cooks, gadis, chappal stall workers, valet parking persons, security guards.
The Standard Fire & Special Peril Policy (Rs 43 crore) is for the venue premises.