Heavy rains lash Mumbai, suburban train services affected

The road traffic was badly affected because of traffic snarls.

Besides Mumbai, the Mumbai metropolitan region districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad and the south Konkan twin districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg too received heavy rainfall.

In Ratnagiri, some of the rivers are flowing at danger levels.

Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm rainfall at various places in a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am, according to the BMC.

Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services. Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in the Mumbai (BMC area).

The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation.