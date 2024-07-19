Husband, stepson kill pregnant woman over dowry in Maharashtra; held

Palghar: Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested a woman’s husband and stepson for allegedly killing her over dowry when she was eight months pregnant, an official said on Friday.

The victim was married to Nallasopara resident Jayprakash Amarnath Dubey (40), who has a son from an earlier marriage.

Jayprakash would often come home drunk and beat his wife saying her family had not given any dowry, the official said citing the FIR.