Homeindiamaharashtra

I am a people’s candidate, says Shivaji's descendent who will be fighting from Kolhapur for Congress

Last Updated 22 March 2024, 06:30 IST

Mumbai: I am a people’s candidate, said Shahu Shahaji Chhatrapati Maharaj, the 12th descendent of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who would be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the prestigious Kolhapur seat of Maharashtra.

A day after the Congress nominated him from Kolhapur, Shahu Shahaji Chhatrapati thanked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP (SCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray. 

“The people of Kolhapur want me to contest the elections… I am lucky and perhaps the only candidate where there is unanimity among the three parties,” said Shri Shahu Shahaji Chhatrapati, who would be the joint candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi-I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc.

The 76-year-old Shahu II is the 12th descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and grandson of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu of Kolhapur, the legendary democrat and social reformer.

“I have a deep influence of  Mahatma Jyotika Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he told reporters in Kolhapur on Friday. “I believe in social equality and justice and have progressive thoughts,” he said. 

(Published 22 March 2024, 06:30 IST)
