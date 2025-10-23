<p>Mumbai: In what seems to be a message to BJP’s allies Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, Devendra Fadnavis said that he is going to be Maharashtra's Chief Minister till 2029. </p><p>"As far as I know my party....Delhi is still far away. I will continue as Maharashtra CM till 2029,” Fadnavis said.</p><p>However, the statement led to criticism from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. </p><p>Congress party’s senior spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that Fadnavis' statement is an indirect message to those eyeing his position as Chief Minister. </p><p>"He cannot directly speak to Shinde Sahib, so he is attempting to communicate indirectly, also signalling to those in his party who closely watch developments. This is also a message to the central leadership that the Chief Minister does not want to leave his post due to fear that, as seen in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, someone else could replace him,” said Sawant. </p>.Delhi is still far away, will continue as Maharashtra CM till 2029: Devendra Fadnavis.<p>NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto wanted to know if this was the message from Fadnavis to both Deputy CMs.</p><p>“Fadnavis' statement that he is going to be CM till 2029 and will not go to Delhi is a dream shattering message to both CM aspiring Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. <em>Twiddle your Thumbs</em> is an idiom that comes to mind on this situation of both the Deputy CMs. Now whatever they do to be CM is as good as nothing because they will not get their dream chair. Both Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar must realize that the BJP only used them for their personal benefits and now they both are as good as redundant,” he said. </p>