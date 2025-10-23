Menu
I will be the CM till 2029, says Fadnavis; draws criticism from Maha Vikas Aghadi

Congress party’s senior spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that Fadnavis' statement is an indirect message to those eyeing his position as Chief Minister.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 13:47 IST
Published 23 October 2025, 13:47 IST
