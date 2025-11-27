<p>Jalna (Maharashtra): Police have busted an illegal foetal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sex%20determinination%20">sex determination</a> and abortion racket operating from a cattle shed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>'s Jalna district and arrested two persons, officials said on Thursday.</p><p>Those arrested include the owner of a pathology lab in the district and a Class 12 pass youth who were caught red-handed while conducting sex determination tests on Wednesday, they said.</p>.Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde's PA arrested for 'abetting' wife's suicide; in police custody till November 27.<p>Neither of the arrested individuals is a qualified doctor, the police said.</p><p>Acting on a tip-off, a team of police and health personnel raided the premises located at a cattle shed in a field at Nanja Wadi village in Bhokardan tehsil, an official said.</p><p>The two accused were caught conducting sex determination tests. During the raid, three women were also found waiting for tests, he said.</p><p>The authorities seized some medical testing material, a portable machine, abortion pills and mobile phones from the site, the official said.</p><p>According to police, the clandestine operation of foetal sex determination and illegal abortion had been running for several months inside the tin-shed cattle enclosure, located adjacent to a Zilla Parishad school in the Gawliwadi area of the village.</p><p>The main accused, identified as Satish Sonawane, is a Class 12 pass and hails from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. He already has similar cases registered against him in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed and Jalna districts, the official said.</p><p>Besides Sonawane, the police also arrested Keshav Gawande, the owner of the Tejas Pathology Lab, located in Bhokardan tehsil of Jalna district, he said.</p><p>The accused had shifted the sex determination facility to the cattle shed to avoid public attention and had been operating it for six months, the official said.</p><p>Earlier, in July 2024, authorities found an illegal abortion centre in Bhokardan tehsil and arrested 28 persons, including doctors, from Jalna and Buldhana districts. </p>