India's fizzling monsoon could prolong heatwave in north, Report

Mumbai: India's monsoon rains have lost momentum after covering western regions ahead of schedule, and their arrival in northern and central states could be delayed, extending a heatwave in the grain-growing plains, two senior weather officials told Reuters.

Summer rains, critical to spur economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy, usually begin in the south around June 1 before spreading nationwide by July 8, allowing farmers to plant crops such as rice, cotton, soybeans, and sugarcane.

"The monsoon has slowed down after reaching Maharashtra and may take a week to regain momentum," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told Reuters.