Innova rams into Mercedes at Mumbai's Bandra-Worli toll plaza; 3 dead, 6 hurt

Three people have succumbed to injuries while 6 others were injured in a multi car crash at Bandra-Worli Sea Link late on Thursday. A speeding Toyota Innova is reported to have rammed into a Mercedes just 100 metres from the toll plaza at the Sea Link, and in an attempt to flee the scene, it went on to hit several other vehicles in the toll queue.

Two women and one man were killed in the crash, the police said.

“Total nine people were injured of which three, who were in a serious condition, succumbed to their injuries. The rest of the six injured are undergoing treatment. Four are stable, whereas two of them continue to remain in a serious condition,” said Krishnakant Upadhyay, Zone 9 DCP, Mumbai speaking to PTI.

More to follow