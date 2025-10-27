<p>Mumbai: In a scathing attack on Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, state Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal accused him of being more interested in the mines of Gadchiroli and eying the post of Prime Minister. </p><p>“The state needs a full-time Home Minister, but Fadnavis seems more interested in the mines of Gadchiroli and his aspirations for the Prime Minister’s post, leaving governance, law and order, and women’s safety neglected,” Sapkal, a former MLA, said in the wake of the suicide by a lady doctor in Phaltan in Satara district. </p><p>Defending Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s statement on the Phaltan incident, he said the sentiments are appropriate and must be seen in the right spirit noting that the Chief Minister’s criticism of Gandhi’s statement does not befit the moral responsibility of a head of state.</p><p>“The suicide of a woman doctor from the Phaltan Sub-District Hospital is a very serious and sensitive matter. Gandhi expressed his feelings keeping in mind the gravity of the issue. Devendra Fadnavis has proved to be an ineffective Home Minister, and under his tenure, women’s safety in the state has become a grave concern. During his time as Home Minister, Maharashtra has seen the rise of violent groups like 'koyta’, ‘aaka’, and ‘khoka’ gangs. Law and order have been hung out to dry,” he said targeting Fadnavis, who is the state Home Minister. </p>.Won't rest till justice is served: CM Devendra Fadnavis on woman doctor's suicide.<p>“BJP has turned into a washing machine. They once accused (Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President) Ajit Pawar and (state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister) Chhagan Bhujbal of corruption but have since sanctified them by inducting them into the party and government. In the Phaltan incident, the mention of a former MP (Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar) followed by Fadnavis giving him a clean chit is itself evidence of his involvement in the conspiracy,” Sapkal said.</p><p>The Congress chief accused the Maha Yuti government of driving the state into bankruptcy. “It has no funds left for any schemes. There’s no money for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or for the Ladki Bahin scheme. Just because the Prime Minister is visiting Maharashtra, they announced a Rs 32,000-crore package for farmers - a deceptive move we had already warned about. The truth behind this sham package is now out. Farmers should be given Rs 50,000 per hectare, free seeds and fertilisers for the Rabi season, and complete loan waivers. The Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers (Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar) must go to Delhi and secure a genuine special package for Maharashtra,” he said.</p><p>On the Pune land scandal, he said, “The land belonging to Jain Boarding in Pune was being illegally appropriated by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol. Once the matter became public, the deal was hastily cancelled to shield him. But simply scrapping the deal isn’t enough - all those involved must face strict action. The conspiracy behind this land grab must be exposed.”</p>