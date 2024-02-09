It's a gang war between Shiv Sena (UBT), says Shinde’s party

Mumbai: Amid allegations that the BJP-led Eknath Shinde-headed Maha Yuti government was promoting criminals and gangsters ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Shiv Sena said that it is a “internal gang-war” within the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).
“What has happened is an ongoing internal gangwar within the Shiv Sena (UBT),” senior Shiv Sena leader and state Industries Minister Uday Samant said.
According to him, nobody should lose their life in this manner, even if they are one’s political rivals.
Samant alleged that there was a “deeper connection” between Mauris Noronha and top Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders.
He also showed what he claimed were clippings from Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ carrying photos of Mauris Noronha with leaders from the Thackeray-led political outfit.