John Abraham snaps up Rs 75 cr bungalow in Mumbai

The property was owned by 81-year-old Pravin Nathalal Shah, who is now a resident of Pennsylvania in the US, and his 10-member family, and includes an open land area of 7,722 sqft and a two-story 5,416 sqft bungalow named Nirmal Bhuvan on the 372, Linking Road, Khar West, according to property consultant Indextaps.com.