<p>Mumbai: Right-wing activist Sameer Gaikwad, accused of being a "co-conspirator" in the 2015 murder of rationalist and author Govind Pansare, died in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>'s Sangli district in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.</p>.<p>Gaikwad, 43, an alleged member of Sanatan Sanstha, was arrested in 2015 in the case. He was granted bail in 2017 and had been staying at his residence in Sangli.</p>.<p>He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival early on Tuesday, a police official said without giving more details.</p>.Bombay High Court grants bail to six in Govind Pansare murder case.<p>Prima facie, Gaikwad died due to cardiac arrest, but police were waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death, he said.</p>.<p>There is nothing suspicious, the official added.</p>.<p>Pansare was shot at on February 16, 2015, in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur and succumbed to his injuries a few days later on February 20.</p>.<p>The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was subsequently formed to investigate Pansare's murder, arrested Gaikwad in the case in September 2015.</p>.<p>In its chargesheet, the SIT had mentioned Gaikwad as a "co-conspirator" and alleged that he, along with other Sanatan Sanstha activists, eliminated Pansare.</p>.Bombay HC stops monitoring of Govind Pansare murder case, asks lower court to expedite trial.<p>The SIT had also conducted raids at Sanatan Sanstha's ashram in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, in connection with the case.</p>.<p>Pansare and his wife were returning home from their morning walk in the Samrat Nagar area of Kolhapur when two motorbike-borne men fired multiple rounds at them before fleeing in 2015.</p>.<p>Initially, the Rajarampuri police station in Kolhapur handled the case.</p>.<p>The investigation was later transferred to the SIT under the supervision of the Additional Director General of Police (CID), Maharashtra.</p>.<p>Dissatisfied with the lack of progress in tracing the shooters, Pansare’s family had sought the case’s transfer to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).</p>.<p>On August 3, 2022, the HC transferred the probe to the ATS, observing there was “no headway” or “breakthrough” in the case.</p>.<p>Of the 12 accused identified, nine have so far been arrested, and four supplementary chargesheets have been filed. </p>