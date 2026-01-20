<p>New Delhi: Filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imtiaz-ali">Imtiaz Ali</a> has come out in support of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-r-rahman">A R Rahman</a> amid a controversy over the music maestro’s remarks on declining work in Bollywood and his suggestion that it could be linked to a “communal thing”, saying the comments may have been misconstrued.</p>.<p>The Oscar-winning composer told the <em>BBC Asian Network</em> in a recent interview that the volume of his work in the Hindi film industry has declined over the past eight years, suggesting it may be linked to what he described as a “communal thing”.</p>.<p>He also pointed to shifts in the industry’s power structures, saying creative control has moved away from artistes.</p>.<p>His comments triggered a debate online and within the film industry with critics questioning the basis of his observations.</p>.A R Rahman addresses his 'communal' remark: Never wished to cause pain, hope my sincerity is felt.<p>Ali, who has frequently collaborated with Rahman for films such as <em>Rockstar</em>, <em>Highway</em>, <em>Tamasha</em> and most recently <em>Amar Singh Chamkila</em>, said he has never felt any kind of "communal bias" in Bollywood.</p>.<p>“No, I don't think there is a communal bias in the film industry. I've been here for a long time, and I've never seen it, and AR Rahman is one of the brightest figures that I've met in the film industry," the filmmaker told <em>India Today.</em></p>.<p>“I do not actually believe that he made all the comments that are being attributed to him, or maybe it's been misconstrued. In fact, I know that he did not say exactly what is being perceived. Also, I don't remember of a single incident where there was any communal bias or animosity,” he added.</p>.<p>In the interview with <em>BBC Asian Network</em>, Rahman was asked if he faced any prejudice in the Hindi film industry when he started out in the 1990s.</p>.'People who are not creative have power to decide things, could be a communal thing': A R Rahman on power shift in Hindi film industry.<p>"Maybe I didn't get to know all this stuff. Maybe God concealed all this stuff. But for me I never felt any of those, but the past eight years, maybe, because the power shift has happened," he replied.</p>.<p>"People who are not creative have the power now to decide things and this might have been a communal thing also but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family'," he said.</p>.<p>Among those who criticised Rahman for his comments was actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who called him “prejudiced and hateful”.</p>.<p>Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who has collaborated with Rahman on several projects, said he disagreed with the suggestion of communal bias.</p>.AR Rahman posts selfie with fans after 'The Wonderment Tour' show, joined by Dhanush on stage.<p>As the debate intensified, Rahman issued a clarification on social media on Sunday, saying his remarks were misunderstood and that he never intended to cause pain.</p>.<p>“India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt,” he said. </p>