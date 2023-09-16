Last diesel-run double-decker bus of Mumbai drives into history

However, three open-deck diesel-run double-deckers used for sightseeing tours in South Mumbai are still in operation. These buses will go off the road on October 5, BEST officials said.

Decorated with garlands of flowers and balloons, the last diesel-run double-decker rolled out of BEST's Marol depot on Friday morning and caught the eyeballs throughout the day. People were seen clicking photos and selfies inside and outside the bus.