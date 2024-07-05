Latur ITI professor suspended for forcing students to do household chores

Latur: A professor of the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Maharashtra's Latur district has been suspended for allegedly exploiting and harassing some students by making them do her household chores, an official said on Friday.

Manisha Khanapure, a professor at the ITI in Ausa, was suspended on July 2 for exploiting and harassing three students, principal Indira Ranbhidkar told PTI.

The action has come after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitted a memorandum to the resident deputy collector last week, alleging that the professor made students do household chores and clean toilets, etc, after threatening to award them low marks.