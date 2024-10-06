Home
Latur polytechnic food poisoning: All 50 students discharged from hospital post treatment

The polytechnic's principal VD Nitnawre said Shivajinagar police was informed about the incident and they have collected food samples and other items as part of their probe.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 14:17 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 14:17 IST
