<p>Mumbai: Breaking silence over the issue of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a> land-grabbing incident, NCP (SP) supremo and family patriarch <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharad-pawar">Sharad Pawar</a> on Saturday said that it is proper that the entire issue is probed and facts are presented before public.</p><p>Though the deal involving the government-reserved land in the Mundhwa area adjacent to the Koregaon Park area of Pune has been scrapped, Sharad Pawar's nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is the NCP President, seems to be in trouble. Ajit Pawar has distanced himself from his son Parth Pawar's deal. </p><p>Talking to reporters in Akola, Sharad Pawar said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has described the incident as serious. </p><p>"The Chief Minister has said publicly that the matter is serious. So he should conduct a probe and put the facts before society," Pawar said. </p><p>Besides, Sharad Pawar also differed from NCP (SP) Working President and his daughter Supriya Sule, who had come out in defence of Parth Pawar saying that she had full faith in him.</p><p>"What Supriya said is her individual view," he said, adding: "For me, family and policies are different."</p><p>On being asked as to why FIR has not been lodged against Parth Pawar, he said: "Only Fadnavis can tell this." </p><p>When asked if his nephew Ajit Pawar is being targeted politically by allies in the BJP-led Maha Yuti, the Sharad Pawar said, "I wouldn't know that".</p>