Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to creating one of the biggest crime syndicates in India

<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lawrence-bishnoi">Lawrence Bishnoi</a>, shot to infamy when he issued a series of threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who has been accused of killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan more than quarter of a century ago.</p><p>The gangster's name has cropped up once gain after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/ncp-leader-baba-siddique-dies-after-being-shot-at-in-mumbai-few-suspects-detained-3230162">sensational killing</a> of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique on Saturday.</p><p>Lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail in a drugs case, Lawrence Bishnoi faces two dozen cases including the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and Khalistani separatist Sukhdool Singh. </p><p>"Over the years, Lawrence Bishnoi has increased his network and in jail got associated with several criminals," police sources said adding that he is wanted in several cases of murder, extortion, attempt to murder, drug trafficking.</p>.Baba Siddique murder: Mystery over killing deepens as Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility .<p>Bishnoi is also associated with Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster.</p><p>Born on 12 February, 1993, he grew up in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab.</p><p>He graduated from DAV College in Chandigarh and later a degree in law from Panjab University.</p><p>During his college days, he engaged in students' politics and slowly the crime world.</p><p>Bishnoi has issued constant threats to actor Salman Khan, asked his men to conduct reconnaissance of his Bandra house and so on - and this has managed to keep the gangster in limelight.</p>.Social media post seeks to link Bishnoi gang to Baba Siddique's murder; cops verifying claim.<p>Blackbucks are sacred animals for the Bishnoi community.</p><p>On the intervening night of 1-2 October 1998, Salman Khan was accused of shooting two blackbucks near the Kankani village on the outskirts of Jodhpur.</p><p>The incident happened during the shooting of the Bollywood film Hum Saath Saath Hain.</p><p>Others who accompanied Salman Khan were actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam.</p><p>In April 2018, a Jodhpur court sentenced Salman Khan to five years in jail and a fine of Rs 10,000 for killing two blackbucks, however, the actor has challenged his conviction in Rajasthan High Court.</p>