Leopard captured from Mumbai's suburbs being monitored by GPS

<p>Mumbai: The leopard which entered into a housing complex in Bhayander in the suburbs of Mumbai and injured seven persons around a fortnight ago — is now moving in its natural environment after its release in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). </p><p>On 19 December, the leopard strayed into the Parijat housing complex in Bhayander area and injured seven persons. It was tranquilised and captured and shifted to SGNP the same day. After its capture later at day, the leopard was taken to the Leopard Rescue Centre in the SGNP.</p><p>After treatment, the leopard was released in the wild on 25 December, 2025.</p><p>The Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD), Thane Forest Division (TFD) and SGNP undertook the rescue and rehabilitation of the leopard. </p><p>Before its release, the leopard was fitted with a Satellite Collar and Microchip. </p>.Leopard injures seven in Mumbai's residential colony, captured.<p>The GPS collar will help officials to study the leopard's movement and help in understanding reduce human-leopard conflict. </p><p>The Forest staff and a research team from an NGO are tracking the animal using GPS and radio signals. This also helps ground staff learn modern wildlife monitoring methods. </p><p>“Leopard conflict is increasing across the state. This was a young leopard that likely lost its way and entered the city. To understand its movement and prevent future conflicts, we fitted a radio collar and released it back into the forest. Our teams are monitoring it day and night and will respond immediately if needed,” state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said on Saturday. </p><p>"Since December 25, 2025, the leopard has been released into its natural habitat, where it is gradually stabilizing. Observations indicate that it is now roaming within its natural environment,” SGNP Director and Conservator of Forest Anitta Patil said.</p><p>"The Forest Department is committed to ensuring both public safety and wildlife conservation. Monitoring through GPS collaring enables us to track the animal after release and make informed management decisions. Such interventions help promote coexistence while ensuring the well-being of wildlife."</p>