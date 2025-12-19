<p>Thane: At least three people were injured after a leopard strayed into a residential area in Mira-Bhayander locality in the suburbs of Mumbai.</p><p>Teams of Maharashtra Forest Department, Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation and Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police are at the spot and efforts are underway to trap the leopard.</p> .Kalaburagi may get Karnataka's first leopard conservation reserve.<p>The leopard is likely to have come either from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park or the Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary.</p> .<p>The injured have been rushed to local hospitals. </p><p>The leopard is now trapped inside a room at the Paraijat Cooperative Housing Society off the Talav area of Bhayander in Thane district.<br></p>