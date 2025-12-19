Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Leopard enters housing society in Thane district; 3 injured

Teams of Maharashtra Forest Department, Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation and Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police are at the spot and efforts are underway to trap the leopard.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 08:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 08:31 IST
India NewsMaharashtraleopardLeopard attack

Follow us on :

Follow Us