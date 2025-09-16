Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra Advocate General Birendra Saraf resigns

During his stint as AG, Saraf represented the state government in several important cases, including the Maratha reservation issue and Badlapur school sexual assault case.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 10:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 10:14 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us