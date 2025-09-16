Maharashtra Advocate General Birendra Saraf resigns

<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra's Advocate General Birendra Saraf has tendered his resignation citing personal reasons, and the same has been accepted, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Saraf will, however, continue in the post till January 2026, by which time the government would have to appoint someone else as advocate general.</p>.Birendra Saraf to be new Advocate General of Maharashtra.<p>He was appointed as Advocate General (AG) in December 2022.</p>.<p>During his stint as AG, Saraf represented the state government in several important cases, including the Maratha reservation issue and Badlapur school sexual assault case.</p>.<p>Designated as a senior advocate in February 2020, Saraf has been practising in the Bombay High Court for nearly 25 years. He completed his law from the Government Law College in Mumbai.</p>