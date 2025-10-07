<p>Mumbai: Rattled by flash floods and large-scale devastation of agricultural fields and standing crops, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a relief package worth Rs 31,628 crore — the highest ever announced by the state under such circumstances.</p><p>The relief package will be distributed before the Diwali festivities, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said after the weekly Cabinet meeting, which he chaired.</p><p>“While sowing had taken place over 1.43 lakh hectares since the onset of the monsoon, crops spread across nearly 68 lakh hectares have been damaged due to floods. We will ensure that farmers stand back on their feet — we will not fall short,” said Fadnavis, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.</p><p>According to the CM, 29 of Maharashtra’s 36 districts and 253 talukas were hit by heavy and unseasonal rains.</p><p>Fadnavis said the state was yet to send its formal report to the Centre but would not delay the relief process. “We are going ahead with the relief and rehabilitation package. The amount disbursed by the state will be reimbursed by the Centre,” he said.</p><p>The CM also pointed out that the package announced by Maharashtra surpasses similar relief measures announced by other states such as Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. “We don’t want to compare, but this is the highest package in Maharashtra’s history,” he said.</p><p>Of the total amount, Rs 17,675 crore will go towards crop compensation. Shop owners will receive Rs 47,000 each for damages, and farmers will get Rs 10,000 per hectare as support for the upcoming Rabi season.</p><p>Additionally, Rs 3 lakh per hectare will be provided under the Employment Guarantee Scheme for farmland damaged by floods. For loss of livestock, farmers will receive Rs 32,000 per animal.</p><p>The government will also support rebuilding damaged homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Fadnavis added.</p>