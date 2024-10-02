Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | 'Ladki Bahin' scheme aid could be raised to Rs 3,000 with women's support: CM Eknath Shinde

Shinde termed the government's move to declare desi cows 'Rajyamata-Gomata' as a historic decision.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 05:46 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 05:46 IST
