Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra crime: Woman's body found in suitcase in Thane; murder case registered

A case of murder has been registered.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 13:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 13:14 IST
India NewsCrimeThanemurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us