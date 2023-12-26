Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis conferred honorary doctorate by Japanese university

Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was on Tuesday conferred an honorary doctorate by Japan's Koyasan University.
The university conferred the doctorate on Fadnavis to recognise his 'exceptional achievements in infrastructure development, community based initiatives and dedication to promoting social equity in Maharashtra', an official said.
In his acceptance speech at the event held in south Mumbai in the evening, Fadnavis said he dedicated the honour to the people of Maharashtra.
In 2015, while he was the chief minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis inaugurated a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Buddhist study centre of the university in Japan.