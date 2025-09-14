Menu
Maharashtra: Eight tigers to be relocated to Western Ghats

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has approved the proposal of the Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD).
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 10:42 IST
Published 14 September 2025, 10:42 IST
