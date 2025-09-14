<p>Mumbai: In a major exercise in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, eight tigers from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) and Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in the Vidarbha region would be relocated to Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR) in the Western Ghats.</p><p>The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has approved the proposal of the Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD). </p>.Tiger sighted in Karnataka's Gundlupet taluk; villagers panic.<p>The tigers from TATR in Chandrapur district and PTR near Nagpur would be shifted to STR, which is spread over Satara and Sangli in Western Maharashtra and Ratnagiri in coastal Konkan belt, under strict supervision and safety protocols. </p><p>The TATR comprises Tadoba National Park and Andhari Wildlife Sanctuary in Chandrapur while Pench is spread in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>The STR spreads over Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary and Chandoli National Park and touches the Radhanagari Wildlife Sanctuary.</p><p>The eight tigers include five females and three males.</p>