Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan quits Congress, likely to join BJP

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and ex-Congress state president Ashok Chavan resigned from the party on Monday and is likely to join the BJP.

The news came after it was reported that he met with Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Top BJP leaders, including Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, reached the state headquarters at Nariman Point ahead of the announcement.

This is another blow to the Congress in the western state after Baba Siddique ended his decades-long association with the grand old party and joined Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Fadnavis noted that many Congress leaders are feeling suffocated and stated that people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.