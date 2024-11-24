Home
Maharashtra

Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit for Diljit Dosanjh's Pune concert

The department cancelled the permit after people from different quarters, including Kothrud's newly elected BJP MLA Chandrakant Patil, objected to plans to serve liquor at the programme.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 13:57 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 13:57 IST
