Maharashtra government lists popular pilgrimage sites under Teerth Darshan scheme

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has identified 139 religious sites, including 73 from across the country and 66 from within the state, to facilitate free pilgrimages for senior citizens above 60 years under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana.

A Government Resolution (GR) detailing this scheme was issued on Sunday, following its approval by the state Cabinet last week. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced the scheme in the legislative assembly.

The pilgrimage destinations include prominent religious sites such as Vaishno Devi temple, Amarnath Caves, Golden Temple in Amritsar, Char Dham Yatra, Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Somnath Temple in Dwarka, and Jagannath Puri in Odisha.