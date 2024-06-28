Maharashtra government to bid for UNESCO status for Ganesh, Dahi Handi, Wari festivals

Mumbai: In a bid to position Maharashtra as a tourism destination, the government is bidding for gaining UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage status for Pandharpur Wari, Ganeshotsav, Dahi-Handi festival.

The government has already sent a proposal for UNESCO World Heritage Site nominations for a dozen of forts linked to legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The state will also pursue World Heritage Site Status for Geoglyphs of coastal Konkan belt of India.