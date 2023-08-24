Home
Maharashtra govt issues order on free treatment at public hospitals

Free of cost facilities will be available at 2,418 hospitals and medical centres run by the state government under the scheme, officials said.
Last Updated 24 August 2023, 04:57 IST

Health services, including treatment, in all government hospitals in Maharashtra falling under the public health department's jurisdiction have been made available free of cost for patients, the state government has said.

Medical tests, treatment, and all other services provided on public-private partnership, excluding blood supply, are available free of cost to patients from August 15, said a government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday.

The decision to provide free treatment and other health services at all government hospitals in Maharashtra was taken by the state cabinet in its meeting on August 3.

Free of cost facilities will be available at 2,418 hospitals and medical centres run by the state government under the scheme, officials earlier said.

More than 25.5 million people avail treatment in these facilities, they said.

(Published 24 August 2023, 04:57 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraHospitalHealth Care

