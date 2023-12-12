Maharashtra govt to name members of SIT to probe Disha Salian case

Mumbai: In what has soared the political temperature in Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government has set in motion the process to name the members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the death of talent manager Disha Salian, who had also worked with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to reports, the state government has written to the Mumbai Police to form the SIT and probe the death of Disha Salian.

A section of BJP leadership has been calling for a probe against former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray’s son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who is a former Cabinet minister having handled the portfolios of Environment, Tourism and Protocol.

Disha (28), had reportedly died by suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of Galaxy Regent building at Malad in the far western suburbs of Mumbai on the intervening night of June 8-9, 2020.

Disha’s mysterious death had taken place five days before the dead body of Sushant (34) was found at his rented duplex flat in Bandra in north-west Mumbai on 14 June, 2020.

When the incident took place, the Thackeray-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power.

Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane had been claiming that both the incidents are linked and that Disha was raped before she was murdered, and when Rajput came to know about this and was to expose those responsible, he too was killed.

On 22 December, 2022, during the winter session of the Maharashtra assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, had assured to form an SIT to probe into the incident.

Earlier, the Malad police had registered a case of Accidental Death Report (ADR) and had filed a closure report.

Last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) clarified that it has not handled the probe in any way, and any speculation about clean chit is erroneous.

Reacting to the fresh development, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: “It is nothing but to damage the reputation of people…let there be a probe…let CBI probe it…why CBI, call the FBI or KGB to probe it. Let there be a probe into each and every true Shiv Sainik.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Aher said: “Whatever it is we would follow the Constitution drafted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and do the needful and the option of courts are there.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab said that all these are plans to damage the reputation of Aaditya.

Shiv Sena leader and state Industries Minister Uday Samant said: "Let there be a probe...what's there to worry about."

On the other hand, Rane, who is an MLA, said: "The SIT should call Aaditya Thackeray...then call me, I would submit the necessary (evidence)...if need be they call us together and make us confront (each other)."

When asked, state School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said that there is nothing new as Fadnavis had announced the formation of a SIT. "A probe would lead to the truth coming out...if there are allegations, it is also a chance to come out clean," he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale said that the due diligence is being done to form the SIT and the truth would surface.