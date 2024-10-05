Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra teen, friends scammed of Rs 2.2L while buying Coldplay concert tickets online

The cyber fraudsters sent a fake e-mail confirmation to the teenager and his friends with the address 'confirmation@book-my-show.co'.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 10:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 10:18 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimescamFraudcybercrimeTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us