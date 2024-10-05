Maharashtra teen, friends scammed of Rs 2.2L while buying Coldplay concert tickets online

<p>An 18-year-old teenager from Maharashtra's Chunabhatti along with his friends, got scammed off Rs 2.2 lakh while trying to buy tickets for the concert of the British band Coldplay.</p><p>According to a <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/mumbai/teen-loses-22-lakh-to-coldplay-ticket-scam-beware-of-fake-online-sales/articleshow/113947728.cms" rel="nofollow">report</a> by <em>The Times of India</em>, the victim alleged in his FIR that he along with some friends had booked 24 tickets worth Rs 2.2 lakh, only to find out later that the tickets were fake. </p><p>The teenager, as per the report, said that while searching for a way to book the concert tickets online, he happened to find a contact number which seemed legitimate to him.</p><p>He paid an amount of Rs 7,000 using UPI to buy a ticket for himself and shared the number with his friends who expressed interest in buying the tickets.</p><p>According to the publication's report, the teen's friends paid Rs 2.17 and bought 24 tickets collectively.</p>.BookMyShow files FIR over black marketing of Coldplay concert tickets.<p>The cyber fraudsters sent a fake e-mail confirmation to the teenager and his friends with the address 'confirmation@book-my-show.co'.</p><p>The teen also alleged that one of his relatives pointed out discrepancies in the e-mail address, making him realise that he had been scammed.</p><p>The teenager then approached the police and filed an official complaint.</p><p>Online ticket aggregator BookMyShow on October 3 said it has filed an FIR over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bookmyshow-files-fir-over-black-marketing-of-coldplay-concert-tickets-3218530">black marketing of tickets</a> for shows of British rock band Coldplay.</p><p>In a statement, the company said it is assessing potential cancellation of tickets that are being sold 'unethically'.</p><p>BookMyShow said it has provided details of all resellers that have come to their attention, including independent individuals reselling tickets across social media platforms.</p><p>The British band has three shows at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 next year as part of its “Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025”.</p>