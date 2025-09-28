<p>Mumbai: The Congress will embark on a four-day Constitution Satyagraha Padyatra from Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur which is associated with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to Sevagram Ashram in Wadha, the residence of Mahatma Gandhi from 1936 to 1948 till his death.</p><p>The Yatra would start on 29 September and will culminate on 2 October, which is Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.</p> .Congress left no opportunity to loot people, taxed those in low-income category: PM Modi .<p>The 91-km long march will commence from the Deekshabhoomi on Monday morning under the leadership of state Congress President Harshawardhan Sapkal and Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.</p><p>Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur is a revered monument where Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of Constitution of India, embraced Buddhism with his followers on 14 October 1956.</p><p>The march will pass through several villages and towns where the Congress workers will chief message to 'Save the Constitution and Safeguard the Democracy’.</p> .<p>The padayatra will coincide with the 156th birth anniversary of Gandhiji, the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and also Dassehra celebrations, symbolising the victory of good over evil – all falling on 2 October. </p><p>The padayatra will see huge participation of top Congress leaders of the state, district and block-level leaders, office-bearers, present and past elected representatives, Seva Dal workers, Mahila Congress plus Youth Congress activists and commoners from different walks of life, said a party official here.</p><p>According to Sapkal, the initiative aims to “defend the sanctity of the Constitution” drafted under the leadership of Dr Ambedkar after India gained Independence under Gandhiji’s stewardship.</p>